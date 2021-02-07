TCW Group Inc. Has $50 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,433 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Discovery worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

