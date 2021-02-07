TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,242 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Align Technology worth $230,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $620.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

