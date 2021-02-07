TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 772,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,824 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

