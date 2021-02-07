TCW Group Inc. Purchases 25,665 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $89,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

