TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $71,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

