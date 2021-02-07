TCW Group Inc. Sells 57,273 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 57,273 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 51,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.