Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00011374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $741,014.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

Team Heretics Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.