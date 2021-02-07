TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $43.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the lowest is $43.20 million. TechTarget reported sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $145.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.35 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $214.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

