Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Cap of $61.94 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $61.94 million and $98.85 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $36.70 or 0.00095315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.35 or 0.01260399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.52 or 0.06914216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,772,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,680 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.