Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.