Telos Hits One Day Volume of $301,812.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Telos has a market cap of $26.96 million and approximately $301,812.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 161.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

