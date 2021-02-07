TENA (TENA) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. TENA has a market capitalization of $185,435.73 and approximately $542.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 6% against the US dollar.



TENA Token Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

