Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $119.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the highest is $121.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $102.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $514.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.20 million to $520.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $612.58 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $637.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

