Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 307 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,071,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,133,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,800.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

