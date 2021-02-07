Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 3,074 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $249,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

