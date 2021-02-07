Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 4,517 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

