Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

