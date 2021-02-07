Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 1,701 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $451.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.27. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.