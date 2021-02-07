Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 362,071 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

