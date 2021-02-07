Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 4,060 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

