Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 9,312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

