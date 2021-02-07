Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,235,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $247.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

