Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $3.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

