Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 3,588 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.