TENT (TENT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $307,307.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $307,307.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,503,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,426,488 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

