TenX Hits Market Cap of $11.56 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $35.35 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,482,716 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

