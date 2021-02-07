Ternio (TERN) Market Cap Reaches $5.17 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Ternio has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $4,475.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ternio

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Ternio

