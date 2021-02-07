Terracoin Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $475,471.67 and $366.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.42 or 0.01144392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00475808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038570 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006172 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

