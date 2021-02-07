Tether (USDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127.44 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $28.78 billion and approximately $127.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232571 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00074077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062785 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 30,008,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,771,832,458 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

