Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

