Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,869 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Texas Instruments worth $500,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after acquiring an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

