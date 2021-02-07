Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $622.23 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Tezos token can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00008497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $622.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos' official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

