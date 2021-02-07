The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

In other The Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

