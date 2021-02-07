The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,409,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 724,822 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

