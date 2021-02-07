The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.