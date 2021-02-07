The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

