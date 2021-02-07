The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.65.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

