The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.65.
Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CLX opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
