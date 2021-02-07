The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth $177,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

