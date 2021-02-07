The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Neutral

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY remained flat at $$2.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

