The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Neutral

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY remained flat at $$2.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.