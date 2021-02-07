The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

SHOP traded up $26.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,287.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,296.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,049.65. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

