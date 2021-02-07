The Graph (GRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $507.93 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 15% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $507.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.01243474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.10 or 0.06849549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

