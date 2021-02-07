The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.13.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Read More: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.