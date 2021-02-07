The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

