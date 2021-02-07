The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Hershey by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $146.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.