The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $9,506,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

