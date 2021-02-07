The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

