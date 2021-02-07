The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.05. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 212,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,126. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of -41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

