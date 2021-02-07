The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,008 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.