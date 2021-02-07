The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 215.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $206,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 264,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.