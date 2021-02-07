The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 439.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

