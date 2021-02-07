The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Markel Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 676,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in The Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in The Progressive by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

